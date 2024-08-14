Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Celebrates 78th Independence Day With Flag Hoisting, Cake Cutting, And Plantation Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Sindh Assembly celebrates 78th Independence Day with flag hoisting, cake cutting, and plantation drive

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) In a ceremonial event at the Sindh Assembly to mark the 78th Independence Day of Pakistan, Speaker Syed Owais Qadir Shah hoisted the national flag.

The occasion was highlighted by the cutting of a 78 pound cake, symbolizing the years of independence, with members of the assembly in attendance.

The Speaker also initiated a plantation campaign by planting saplings in the Assembly's lawn, underscoring the importance of environmental responsibility.

Speaking to the media, Syed Owais Qadir Shah extended Independence Day greetings to Pakistanis worldwide, expressing his hopes for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.

He reminded the gathering of the historical significance of the Sindh Assembly as the origin of the Pakistan Resolution and emphasized the need for unity and collective effort for the nation's betterment.

