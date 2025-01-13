KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Sindh Assembly on Monday constituted a committee to investigate alleged financial irregularities in the educational boards of Karachi.

The provincial Assembly after thorough discussion by the members of both the sides, formed a committee headed by Sindh education Minister Syed Sardar Shah to review the alleged irregularities in the educational boards.

Sindh Assembly session was held here at the Assembly building, with Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed in the chair.

Sindh Assembly members Sadia Javed, Taha Ahmed, Shabbir Ahmed Qureshi, Yousaf Baloch, Wasim Ahmed and Farooq Ahmed were among the members of the PA committee and it will investigate the matter and submit its report in the House.