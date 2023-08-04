Sindh Assembly completes term successfully, Sharjeel Inam Memon

Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh Assembly was poised to successfully complete its term

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :Minister of Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon has stated that the Sindh Assembly was poised to successfully complete its term.

The provincial Assembly has passed a historic number of legislations during this period, and its performance is marked by several groundbreaking initiatives, notably in flood management.

Speaking to journalists at the Sindh Assembly Media Corner on Friday, Sharjeel Inam Memon mentioned that we all collaborated under the guidance of Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah during the challenging flood situation and extended relief to the victims to the best of our abilities, all institutions also fulfilled their role effectively and continue to do so.

Memon said that he was attending a ceremony that had media representatives. During the event, I was questioned about the silence of the Sindh government regarding the case of the innocent girl Rizwana.

He clarified that the Sindh Govt emphasized that the incident of torture against Rizwana did not occur within our jurisdiction, and the act of violence did not transpire within our boundaries.