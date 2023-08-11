Sindh Assembly dissolved

Sindh Governor Muhammad Kamran Khan Tessori on Friday dissolved the Provincial Assembly on the advice of Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah

Governor, in the exercise of powers, conferred to him under Article 112(1) of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, dissolved Sindh Assembly with immediate effect.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sayed Murad Ali Shah sent advice to Governor Sindh for the dissolution of the provincial Assembly.

Meanwhile, Sindh Law and Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department also issued a notification in this regard.