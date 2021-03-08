Sindh assembly legislators for women laws implementation on their day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The legislators on Monday paid tremendous tributes to the women and some of them stressed the need for implementing laws enacted for the protection of the women.

They said laws related to the women were made but their implementation remained a question mark.

They said this while speaking on resolutions presented by Sindh Minister for Women Development Syeda Shehla Raza, lawmakers Adeeba Hassan, Mohammed Hussain, Rana Ansar and Syeda Marvi Faseeh, which were passed unanimously.

Earlier, the session started with recitation of verses from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif with Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani in the chair.

The legislators while marking the International Women's Day reaffirmed the commitment to end all kinds of discrimination and violence against the women.

Shehla Raza said the International Women's Day was observed to celebrate achievements of the women. She said programmes on women rights were organized and committed to empowering the women on the day.

She paid tributes to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto, Asma Jehangir and others.

She also demanded from the Sindh government to expand Women Empowerment Projects in all the districts of the province, which initially were launched in two districts.

The lawmakers condemned the violence against women. They said voice should be raised against the brutalities against the women.

The lawmakers advised to hold a special session every year on March 8, to only pay tributes to the women on the floor of the house.

Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani also endorsed the proposal and said session should be held in the old Sindh Assembly building.

Sindh Minister for Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Mukesh Kumar Chawla during questions and answers hour, said a total of 687, 702 vehicles were registered in the Sindh province during June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2018.

He said in the category of non-commercial and commercial vehicles 92,078 and 41,936 respectively were registered.

He said 553,688 motorcycles were also registered during the aforesaid period.

Replying to another question, he said the Sindh government did not have any plan to set up registration counters in showrooms.

Answering a question on bad tax on hotels, he said his department collected the tax until 2013 and now the same was being collected by the Sindh Revenue board.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla replying to a question on government registered vehicles, said total number to this effect was 11,623.

Replying to another question, he said standardized number plates being issued by the department were not readable by the camera.

Answering a question, he said motorcycles were registered from 2016 to 2018 in Jacobabad however no car or bus was registered.