Sindh Assembly Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 03:07 PM

Sindh Assembly member tests positive for coronavirus

Jamat e Islami Member Sindh Assembly Syed Abdul Rasheed on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed in a video message

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :Jamat e Islami Member Sindh Assembly Syed Abdul Rasheed on Friday tested positive for coronavirus, he confirmed in a video message.

He said that he was participating in coronavirus relief activities with his other party fellows and was insisted by his aides for test and was tested positive, he said he has no symptoms at all.

The MPA who is also JI Karachi South Ameer has put himself in self-quarantine at�his house.

Abdul Rasheed also requested those who were in touch with him in past few days to get themselves tested.

He appealed to the masses to pray for his early recovery.

The MPA was elected from the constituency PS-108.

