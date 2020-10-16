UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sindh Assembly Member Urges Chief Minister To Reopen Weekly Bachat Bazaars

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 06:46 PM

Sindh Assembly Member urges Chief Minister to reopen weekly bachat bazaars

Member of Provincial Assembly, Arsalan Taj has urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah to ensure reopening of weekly bachat bazaars at Karachi as well as in other parts of the province to help people get essential goods at subsidized rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly, Arsalan Taj has urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah to ensure reopening of weekly bachat bazaars at Karachi as well as in other parts of the province to help people get essential goods at subsidized rates.

In a statement here Friday, he said the weekly bazaar that were closed by the administration due to Covid-19 pandemic March this year have not been revived under the pretext that the virus persists and social distancing may not be possible in these widely visited facilities.

"This is beyond comprehension as when people are allowed to bring out rallies and encouraged to attend public meetings why can not they be provided with a facility that is critically needed by them," said the MPA representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

Suspension of weekly bachat bazaars, he said was not only depriving people to get daily use commodities, food items, fruits and vegetable at affordable rates but has also denied vendors, loaders along with thousands of part time workers to earn their living with dignity.

"This reflects double standards of the authorities in the province keen to promote and protect their political as well as individual interests and not that of the masses," regretted the public representative.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Provincial Assembly March May Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Emomali Rahmon on being r ..

5 minutes ago

Emirates Skywards hits the 20-year mark with over ..

31 minutes ago

Three billion people globally lack handwashing fac ..

50 minutes ago

Everyone should work in their limits and should no ..

54 minutes ago

Legal action will be taken if PDM violates Gujranw ..

58 minutes ago

AJK President stresses need for dialogue between A ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.