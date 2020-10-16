Sindh Assembly Member urges Chief Minister to reopen weekly bachat bazaars

Member of Provincial Assembly, Arsalan Taj has urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah to ensure reopening of weekly bachat bazaars at Karachi as well as in other parts of the province to help people get essential goods at subsidized rates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Member of Provincial Assembly, Arsalan Taj has urged the Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah to ensure reopening of weekly bachat bazaars at Karachi as well as in other parts of the province to help people get essential goods at subsidized rates.

In a statement here Friday, he said the weekly bazaar that were closed by the administration due to Covid-19 pandemic March this year have not been revived under the pretext that the virus persists and social distancing may not be possible in these widely visited facilities.

"This is beyond comprehension as when people are allowed to bring out rallies and encouraged to attend public meetings why can not they be provided with a facility that is critically needed by them," said the MPA representing Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf.

Suspension of weekly bachat bazaars, he said was not only depriving people to get daily use commodities, food items, fruits and vegetable at affordable rates but has also denied vendors, loaders along with thousands of part time workers to earn their living with dignity.

"This reflects double standards of the authorities in the province keen to promote and protect their political as well as individual interests and not that of the masses," regretted the public representative.