Sindh Assembly MPA Shahnaz Ansari has been killed

Shahnaz Ansari fell injured in an incident of firing and was shifted to Nawab Shah Hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

NAWABSHAH: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 15th, 2020) Member of Sindh Assembly Shehnaz Ansari has been killed, the reports say.

She fell injured in anincident of firing after which she was shifted to Nawab Shah Hospital where she took her last breath. The sources say that she was attacked over differences in a matter related to land ownership in Noshero Feroz. Shahnaz Ansari was chosen as Member of Sindh Assembly by PPP on reserved seats for women.

According to the eye witnesses, three bullets injured the MPA who was taken to the hospital in a very critical condition but she could not survive. Police say that differences over a piece of land became the major reason of her death.

"The nephew of Zahid Khokhar--the brother in law of Shahnaz Ansari did firing on the MPA," said the police. She was in Chelum ceremony of her sister where exchange of harsh words worsened the situation and the relative started indiscriminating firing on the MPA. She fell seriously injured on the spot, police. Some other reports suggest that brother-in-law Waqas killed the MPA when she was there at the Chelum of her sister.

Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hussain Shah has said that initial reports suggest that there were differences among the family members but they will investigate the matter and all those involved in her murder will be brought to justice.