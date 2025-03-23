Sindh Assembly passed a resolution in continuation of March 23, 1940 resolution: Awais Qadir Shah

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) The Speaker of Provincial Assembly of Sindh Syed Awais Qadir Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh Assembly passed a resolution on March 3, 1943 in continuation of the resolution of March 23, 1940.

In his message on the occasion of Pakistan Day (23 March), he said that March 23 is a day of historical importance and on that day the Pakistan Resolution was presented.

Shah said that the Sindh Assembly played a historic role in the establishment of Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan is raising its voice for the rights of the Muslim Ummah at international forums and is adopting an effective diplomatic strategy on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Palestine and other global issues.

He said, ‘We must pledge that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the integrity, progress and prosperity of our beloved homeland.’