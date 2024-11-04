Sindh Assembly passes resolution for establishment of constitutional benches

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Sindh Assembly on Monday passed a resolution for setting up constitutional benches in the Sindh province.

The provincial lawmakers exercised their right to vote for the resolution by standing on their seats.

A total of 123 members of the Provincial Assembly rose in favour of the resolution and four rose against it.

Earlier, the resolution was moved by the Sindh Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution and Home Ziaul Hasan Lanjar, which read as 'In pursuance of the sub-clause 7 of Article 202A of the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan ('Constitution') read with sub-rule 1A of rule 136 of the rules of procedure of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh, 2013, this house resolves to give effect to the provisions of Article 202A of the constituion.'

While announcing the results of voting, the Deputy Speaker of the Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed said that a total of 127 members rose to permit moving of the resolution out of which 123 voted in favour of the resolution and four went against it.

He said, 'As the total majority of the assembly rose in the favour of the resolution and the resolution is passed.'

Leader of the House, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah speaking on the resolution said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari convinced all parties on the draft of constitutional amendment.

He said that the PTI President also agreed to the draft but only one person did not agree with that.

PTI had named its members for the Constitutional Committee, the Chief Minister said adding that it was the honor for the Sindh government that it had tabled resolution in favor of the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

Murad said that they yet had to increase the number of the Sindh High Court judges.

The Chief Minister was of the view that the benefits of the 26th constitutional amendment be given to the people as soon as possible.

He said that other provinces had not adopted the resolution so far and they must pass it to get the advantage from it.

Speaking on a Call Attention Notice, the Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that drugs were a major challenge for our society at present.

He said that, unfortunately, drug trafficking was on the rise across the country, and drug use was becoming fashion. 'Cocaine addiction was seen as a status symbol in the elite society, 'he said adding that along with cocaine, marijuana, and heroin were the biggest challenges right now including ice and crystal.

The Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, said that actions against drugs were ongoing, and awareness efforts were also in progress.

It is encouraging that the Sindh Assembly passed the anti-narcotics bill by consensus. Whenever drug-related issues were discussed, both government and opposition benches demonstrated a serious commitment. We must all work together to combat the scourge of drugs, he added.

Sharjeel said that crime reporters and beat reporters of tv channels should also help identify drug-related issues and the government will take action. He also urged the MPAs to do the same.

He said that parents play the most important role in preventing drug abuse among children. 'Parents should not turn a blind eye. It is primarily the responsibility of parents, followed by schools and colleges, to immediately investigate any changes in a child's behavior.'

The Senior Minister said we all must work together in the fight against drugs. if the authorities, media, and members of this assembly unite in our efforts, we can bring an end to drug issues within a month.

The questions and answers session was also held and the Minister concerned replied to them.

Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif. Later, the Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed prorogued the session.