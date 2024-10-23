Sindh Assembly passes resolution in favour of 26th Amendment

The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution in favor of the 26th constitutional amendment, calling it the result of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's tireless efforts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday passed a resolution in favor of the 26th constitutional amendment, calling it the result of party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's tireless efforts.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah moved the resolution in the provincial legislature and said like 1973 constitution was achievement of then Prime Minister Shaheed Zulifikar Ali Bhutto, passage of the 26th Amendment was a an achievement of our incumbent chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

He said 26th Amendment is great achievement and after it litigant would be able to get speedy justice from the judicial forums. After passage of this constitutional Amendment, judiciary had become independent in real sense, Murad Ali Shah said, adding that it is continuity of the Charter of Democracy (COD), which was signed by former premiers, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

He said PPP chairman always talked about Constitutional Court and 26th Amendment would provide equal rights to all provinces. He said Constitutional Benches would be formed in the provinces and lingering constitutional issues would be resolved without any delay.

Referring to PTI founder, Murad Shah said a man who himself is not member of any Assembly wanted that their party members could not vote for the Amendment.

CM Sindh said after Amendment, now Parliamentary Committee would nominate a senior Judge as the Chief Justice of Pakistan. He said after passage of this Amendment, Parliamentary Committee had nominated Justice Yahya Afridi as new CJP.

He congratulated the nation on behalf of his party over passage of the historical Amendment which empowered elected representatives of the people.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi also supported the resolution and said 26th Amendment was an outcome of several political parties. He said that 26th Amendment had strengthened the democracy and the parliament.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said 26th Amendment had strengthened Parliament and those who were the creation of dictatorship opposed it. After thorough discussion, the provincial Assembly passed the resolution with majority votes.