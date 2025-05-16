Sindh Assembly passes resolution to mark 'Youm e Tashakur', honours armed forces

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The Sindh Assembly on Friday passed a resolution to mark 'Youm e Tashakur' and honour armed forces for their successful retaliatory operation 'Bunyan um Marsoos' against Indian aggression.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr. Azra Pechuho tabled the resolution. The resolution reads, 'This House observes Youm-e-Tashakkur in solemn and humble gratitude to Almighty Allah for His divine protection and for fortifying the spirit and resolve of the valiant defenders of Pakistan during a critical hour of unprovoked aggression and belligerence from a cowardly and treacherous enemy.

This House: Condemns, in the strongest and most unambiguous terms, the naked and unjustified aggression by India, targeting civilians and sacred places, as despicable and flagrant violations of international law, human rights, and all norms of civilized behaviour; Salutes the fearless courage, unmatched professionalism, and prompt, decisive response of the Armed Forces of Pakistan comprising the Army, Air Force, and Navy in defending the sovereignty, honour, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan with unwavering resolve and delivering a historic, stunning and unforgettable blow to the enemy’s hostile intent through operation ‘Bunyaan um Marsoos’; Pays glowing tribute to every soldier, airman, sailor, and officer for their unflinching bravery, exceptional discipline, and steadfast devotion to duty, who stood as an unyielding shield between the nation and its enemies; Honours with profound reverence the immortal martyrs both uniformed personnel and civilians who embraced martyrdom in defence of Pakistan, and offers heartfelt prayers, enduring solidarity, and unwavering support to their families; Recognises with great pride the remarkable unity, calm strength, and maturity shown by the people of Pakistan regardless of faith, ethnicity, or political affiliation in rallying together for the defence of the homeland and the preservation of national dignity; Appreciates the timely support and principled solidarity extended by friendly nations, especially those who played a key role in strengthening Pakistan’s defensive and in securing a ceasefire to preserve regional and global peace; Demands that the ceasefire agreement be honoured fully in both letter and spirit, and calls for an immediate and permanent end to all provocations and hostilities by India; Reiterates, with firm conviction, Pakistan’s unwavering stance on the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions and the democratic aspirations of the Kashmiri people; Calls for strict adherence to all international treaties and conventions that ensure peace, uphold sovereign rights, and guarantee equitable and just access to shared natural resources especially water resources; Reaffirms Pakistan’s inviolable and legitimate right to self-defence against all acts of hostility, as enshrined in the United Nations Charter and international law; And Resolves, that this esteemed House stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the armed forces and the people of Pakistan, and remains fully and irrevocably committed to safeguarding the sovereignty, honour, and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan whatever the cost, and however great the sacrifice.'

While speaking on the resolution, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah paid tributes to Pakistani armed forces on historic victory against Indian aggression.

He said that Pakistan offered a neutral investigation into the Pahalgam incident. If India had honest intentions, it would have accepted the offer, he said. The chief minister said that India started issuing provocative statements after the Pahalgam incident and she announced the termination of Indus Waters Treaty.

Murad said that Pakistan responded that stopping water would be considered as declaration of war. He said that it became clear that there was a hidden agenda of the 'Butcher of Gujarat'.

The chief minister said we are still calling for an investigation into the incident. He said that on the morning of May 7 missile attacks were launched by India at four locations within Pakistan and unarmed Pakistani civilians were martyred in these missile attacks, mosques were also targeted.

He said that when news of missile strikes came in at night within a few hours reports came in that Indian jets had been shot down by Pakistani forces. He said that Pakistan Air Force brought down India's arrogance within hours.

There is no doubt about the capability of French technology, but the operator must have spirit too, he said adding that 85 drones of India were shot down.

The chief minister said that the first martyr in Sindh was Mukhtar Leghari in Ghotki. Mukhtar Leghari's father, Aidan Leghari also injured.

A drone even reached Karachi’s Sharafi Goth injuring one officer, he said adding that on the night of May 8 and 9 a Minister called him asking what was happening.

Indian tv channels were broadcasting that Lahore and Sialkot had been destroyed. Shortly afterward, the same TV channels claimed that Karachi had also been destroyed. Then the TV started to seem like Cartoon Network to me, he said in a lighter mood. But we had made all preparations that day, the Chief Minister said.

He said that nothing happened on the morning of May 9 and the day passed quietly.

On the morning of May 10 my staff officer woke me at 4 a.m. and said the war had begun. Attacks were reported on Nur Khan Airbase and Sukkur. Sukkur’s Deputy Commissioner said that only an empty building was damaged.

Around that time, we heard on TV that Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan um Marsoos. Our operation began at 5:15 a.m. and by 8:15 a.m. the U.S. Secretary of State called and said India wanted to stop it and asked Pakistan to stop it too.

Murad said that our forces targeted 26 locations in India including Udhampur Airbase, Northern Command, Pathankot, Ambala, Jalandhar, Ferozepur etc and missile sites were all destroyed. India was left stunned what happened in just three hours.

He said that the US initially said that these people have been fighting for years and they will fix things themselves.

When Pakistan shot down supposedly invincible French aircraft, it sent a strong message, he said adding that even Israeli drones were obliterated by Pakistan.

India is buying a lot more from France including Rafale jets for submarines and the navy. They are also purchasing advanced aircraft from the United States, he added.

The chief minister further speaking said that Pakistan destroyed the Soviet Union S-4 defense system used by India.

After the ceasefire, an Indian missile hit Bolhari and five of our soldiers were martyred, he said adding that he listed the Names of the martyrs in the Assembly.

Congratulating the entire nation, he said we achieved victory in just three hours. The entire nation stood united in this war. Every tongue in the country chanted the same slogan 'Long live Pakistan.'

If we remain united like this, our other difficulties will also be resolved, he added. He also felicitated the media for best reporting.

Murad said that our youth hacked many of their sites. After a three hours, even the body language of the Butcher of Gujarat had changed.

He on the occasion thanked friendly-nations, who supported Pakistan in difficult times. China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE also came to our assistance. Even the US is now praising us, he remarked.

We were victorious on the diplomatic front as well, the CM said. India was not even ready to recognize Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as an issue, but now it has agreed to talks.

The U.S. President told the entire world that India and Pakistan will hold talks including on IIOJK. The chief minister said, 'We made it clear that we are peaceful but if war is imposed we know how to defend our land.'

He said Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto should be remembered and said that Shaheed Bhutto made national defense indomitable.

He said that the missile technology was brought by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. He said that the President Asif Ali Zardari cared so much for Pakistani armed forces. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari took charge of the international media front and raised Pakistan's voice at world level.

He also congratulated the Chiefs of three armed forces, officers, and common soldiers. On the occasion, other Assembly members also spoke on the resolution and paid tributes to the armed forces.