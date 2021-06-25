Sindh Assembly passes Rs 1,477.904 bn budget for 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Friday approved the Annual Budget for the Financial Year 2021-22 ending on June 30, 2022.

The total outlay of Expenditure of the Province is Rs 1,477.904 billion for next financial year, 2021-22 which is 19 percent higher than the budget-2020-21.

This includes Rs 1,089.372 billion for Current Revenue Expenditure 12 percent higher than the budget 2020-21, including Pro-Poor Social Protection & Economic Sustainability Package of Rs 30.9 billion; Rs 59.498 billion for Current Capital Expenditure with an increase of 51 percent of current financial year budget and Rs 329.033 billion for Development Expenditure for financial year 2021-22 which is 41 percent higher than the budget 2020-21.

The Development Expenditure includes Rs 222.

500 billion (44 percent higher than Financial Year 2020-21) for Provincial ADP, Rs 30.0 billion (100 percent higher than financial year 2020-21) for District ADP, Rs 71.164 billion for Foreign Project Assistance and Rs 5.369 billion for other Federal Grants.

The Provincial Assembly of Sindh has also passed Supplementary budget of Rs 95.345 billion for the Financial Year 2020-21.

The total receipts of the Province have been estimated amounting to Rs 1,452.168 billion. This includes Rs 869.680 billion from Federal Transfers, Rs 329.318 billion from Provincial Receipts, Rs 50.100 billion from Current Capital Receipts and Rs 86.068 billion from other Receipts.

Overall, there is a deficit of Rs 25.735 billion in the Budget 2021-22, which is to be met as per resource envelope and as per Revised Estimated during the year.