Sindh Assembly prorogued in view of ban due to Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Provincial Assembly of Sindh Speaker Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, on Tuesday announced to prorogue the Sindh Assembly in view of ban imposed by the Sindh Home department on the movement and the gathering of people to prevent spread of COVID-19.

The Speaker has published for general information on Tuesday that the Sindh Home department, and the Sindh government, in exercise of powers under Section 3(1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act, 2014, is satisfied that it has become extremely urgent and important to prevent mixing, gathering and meeting of people by taking extreme measures in order to contain the spread of COVID-19, said a statement.

The Sindh Home department has imposed ban on the movement and the gathering of people to prevent spread of COVID-19, from social contacts for a period of 15 days with effect from March 23, so in this situation the sitting of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh isnot feasible.