Sindh Assembly Session Held
Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM
A session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh held here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh held here on Monday.
The session was presided over by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah.
The session commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.
Newly returned MPA Zubair Junejo took oath on the floor of the house in Sindhi language.
Recent Stories
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS
FPCCI delegation, commerce minister
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers
US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation
Football: English Championship results - 1st update
OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu
Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension
Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS10 minutes ago
-
ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe10 minutes ago
-
Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers10 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation15 minutes ago
-
NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu15 minutes ago
-
WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension10 minutes ago
-
Ten more MNAs take oath10 minutes ago
-
Measures for providing electricity to remote areas initiated: Nasir Shah10 minutes ago
-
NA offers Fateha for security personal10 minutes ago
-
May-9 case: ATC grants one-day transit remand of Aliya Hamza, Sanam Javed10 minutes ago
-
QMC liable for Rs 1.05 bln on account of non-payment to contractors, parties10 minutes ago
-
Eid clothes distributed among orphan, needy children by Social orginazation60 minutes ago