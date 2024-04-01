Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Session Held

Faizan Hashmi Published April 01, 2024 | 10:05 PM

Sindh Assembly session held

A session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh held here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh held here on Monday.

The session was presided over by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah.

The session commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Newly returned MPA Zubair Junejo took oath on the floor of the house in Sindhi language.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Provincial Assembly From

Recent Stories

WASA stops taking Indus river water after examinin ..

WASA stops taking Indus river water after examining high TDS

10 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

FPCCI delegation, commerce minister

10 minutes ago
 ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe

ASI arrested red-handed for taking bribe

10 minutes ago
 Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles ..

Book 'Ruk Sindhi' must be taught in study circles , say Writers

10 minutes ago
 US manufacturing expands for first time since Sept ..

US manufacturing expands for first time since September 2022

10 minutes ago
 Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran w ..

Radio Pakistan continues to broadcast Holy Quran with Urdu translation

15 minutes ago
Football: English Championship results - 1st updat ..

Football: English Championship results - 1st update

15 minutes ago
 OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on ..

OGDCL,Justajoo Foundation to distribute ration on April 2

15 minutes ago
 NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chi ..

NA observes one-minute silence over killing of Chinese nationals in Dasu

15 minutes ago
 Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage des ..

Roglic wins Tour of Basque Country first stage despite wrong turn

14 minutes ago
 WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension

WASA workers demand release of salaries, pension

10 minutes ago
 Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack pl ..

Russia says it arrested four more Moscow attack plotters

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan