Sindh Assembly session held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) A session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh held here on Monday.

The session was presided over by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah.

The session commenced with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Newly returned MPA Zubair Junejo took oath on the floor of the house in Sindhi language.