Sindh Assembly Session Held
Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2024 | 09:03 PM
A session of the Sindh Assembly was held here under the speakership of Awais Qadir Shah on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A session of the Sindh Assembly was held here under the speakership of Awais Qadir Shah on Friday.
During the provincial assembly session, the Sindh Home Minister replied to the questions raised by the members of the provincial assembly (MPAs).
The session witnessed uproar during the question and answer session.
Earlier, the session started with recitation of the Holy Quran.
