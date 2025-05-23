Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Session Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2025 | 08:20 PM

Sindh Assembly session held

The Sindh Assembly session on Friday held at the Provincial Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh Assembly session on Friday held at the Provincial Assembly Building.

The session started with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Questions and answers session regarding Sindh Human Settlement Department

was also held.

The session was chaired by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah.

Recent Stories

Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields s ..

Chiniot police crackdown on drug peddlers yields significant arrests

1 minute ago
 KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board ..

KP assembly body express concern over Mardan board paper-leak scandal

1 minute ago
 Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to ..

Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) Council to meet on May 27

1 minute ago
 Sindh Assembly session held

Sindh Assembly session held

1 minute ago
 Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity

Uncle, nephew killed in firing over old enmity

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal B ..

Pakistan can lead emerging Crypto economy: Bilal Bin Saqib

5 minutes ago
Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad

Youth Empowerment Summit Kicks Off in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, sa ..

CM's Support boosts transparency in 2025 Exams, says Board Chairman

5 minutes ago
 NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage

NPC snooker tournament reaches quarterfinal stage

6 minutes ago
 Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro ..

Strings Across Borders: Portuguese Guitarist Pedro Joia Brings Jazz and Culture ..

42 minutes ago
 ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepr ..

ICCI, FGP partners to promote youth, women entrepreneurship

10 minutes ago
 Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal ..

Musa Azad’s century, Arman and Niqab’s lethal spells shine in PCB inter-dist ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan