Sindh Assembly session held

(@FahadShabbir)

The Sindh Assembly session on Friday held at the Provincial Assembly Building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Sindh Assembly session on Friday held at the Provincial Assembly Building.

The session started with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat Sharif.

Questions and answers session regarding Sindh Human Settlement Department

was also held.

The session was chaired by the Speaker Sindh Assembly Awais Qadir Shah.