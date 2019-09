Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has summoned the session of the provincial Assembly of Sindh on September 13

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019) :Governor of Sindh Imran Ismail has summoned the session of the provincial Assembly of Sindh on September 13.

The session is called at 02 pm, in the Sindh Assembly building here, said an announcement on Friday.