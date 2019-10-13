Sindh Assembly session postponed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Leghari has postponed the sitting of the Sindh Assembly scheduled to be held on October 14, owing to the public holiday announced by the Sindh government on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai.

In a statement, the Acting Speaker Sindh Assembly on Sunday announcedthat the session of the provincial assembly would now resume on October 15 at 02 pm.