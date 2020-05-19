Sindh assembly session re-scheduled for June 03

Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, has posteponed a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh previously scheduled to be held on May 20, has now been reset to meet on June 03

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Speaker of Sindh Assembly, Agha Siraj Durrani, has posteponed a session of the provincial assembly of Sindh previously scheduled to be held on May 20, has now been reset to meet on June 03.

According to a notification issued here on Tuesday, the assembly session has now been summoned on June 03 at 11 a.m. at Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.