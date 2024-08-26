Sindh Assembly session re-scheduled for Sept 2

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The sitting of the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh has been re-scheduled for September 2, Monday.

The Speaker Sindh Assembly Syed Awais Qadir Shah in exercise of powers conferred upon him has adjourned the setting, which was scheduled to be held on August 27 and now it would be held on September 2.