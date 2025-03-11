Sindh Assembly session to meet on March 13

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori has convened a session of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh at 11am on Thursday, March 13, at Sindh Assembly building.

The Governor has convened the session in exercise of powers conferred upon him under clause (a) of article 109 of the Constitution of the country, 1973 and other provisions.