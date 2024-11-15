Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Speaker Lauded For Launching Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 15, 2024 | 11:23 PM

Sindh assembly speaker lauded for launching Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus

Dr. Shahida Rehmani, Member of the National Assembly and Secretary of the Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC), has warmly congratulated Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Speaker of the Sindh Provincial Assembly, on the successful formation of the Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus (WPC)

Dr. Rehmani has been a strong advocate for creating a Provincial Women's Parliamentary Caucus. She undertook several consultative visits to the Sindh Assembly, both during her current tenure and her previous term as Secretary of the WPC.

Dr. Rehmani has been a strong advocate for creating a Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus. She undertook several consultative visits to the Sindh Assembly, both during her current tenure and her previous term as Secretary of the WPC.

Dr. Rehmani proactively engaged with stakeholders, conducting discussions and sending letters to the Speaker of the Sindh Assembly, urging the formation of the caucus to advance women’s representation and legislative empowerment at the provincial level.

During her visit to the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on September 19, 2024, Dr. Shahida Rehmani held a meeting with Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah and initiated formal correspondence to bolster the establishment of the Provincial Women’s Parliamentary Caucus.

She emphasized the achievements of the WPC at the Federal level, including significant constitutional amendments, policy advocacy, and legislative measures designed to promote and protect the rights of women and children across the country.

Recognizing the importance of this initiative, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah commended Dr. Rehmani’s dedication and endorsed the creation of a provincial caucus. On November 1, 2024, the Sindh Assembly officially launched its Women’s Parliamentary Caucus, marking a milestone in legislative efforts to advance women’s rights and welfare throughout Pakistan.

This landmark initiative demonstrates the collective resolve and dedication of women parliamentarians to advance gender equality and foster collaborative legislative actions that improve the lives of women and children. Dr. Shahida Rehmani’s commitment continues to inspire legislative efforts for greater inclusion and advocacy nationwide.

