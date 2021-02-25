Sindh Assembly starts with first day of current session

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Sindh Assembly on Thursday marked first day of its current session with Yousuf Baloch and Jam Shabbir Ali taking oath as the newly elected members of the house.

Both the MPAs representing PPP had contested for seats that fell vacant due to sudden demise of their close relatives.

The by elections, held early this month, were won by the two in the Constituencies considered to be stronghold of their party.

Yousuf Baloch is son of Murtaza Baloch, who had also been member of provincial cabinet at the time of his demise. He had succumbed to Covid - 19 last year.

MPA Jam Shabbir Ali is brother of Jam Madad Ali Shah (late) who died of heart related health conditions, a few months ago.

Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah felicitating the two, hoped that they would retain the tradition set by their elders of not only being regular but also equally committed to serve people of their respective constituencies.

Other members of the assembly representing both treasury and opposition also spoke on the occasion.

The issue related to production order of leader of the opposition MPA Haleem Adil Shaikh was also raised with Speaker, Agha Siraj Durrani assuring that needed would be done after ascertaining facts and realizing needed procedures.