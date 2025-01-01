Sindh Assembly Summoned On January 03
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2025 | 09:59 PM
The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Sindh has notified that the Acting Governor of Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah hereby summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on January 03, 2025 at 03 p.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Sindh has notified that the Acting Governor of Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah hereby summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on January 03, 2025 at 03 p.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.
This was stated in a statement on Wednesday.
Recent Stories
Power restored to most of Puerto Rico: utility
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir ..
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center
Ahsan for medium-term framework to deregulate sugar industry
Harmas Ali Raja receives heroic welcome after winning gold at US Junior Squash C ..
Moscow, Kyiv end Russian gas transit to Europe via Ukraine
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication
2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says IMD
RCCI discusses issues with commerce minister
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochi ..
Qatar's foreign merchandise trade surplus achieves QR 57.7 billion in Q3 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Timely completion of ongoing development projects among our top priorities; Mir Saleem Khosa2 minutes ago
-
DC listen complaints of citizens at public facility complaint center2 minutes ago
-
KP CM finalizes action plan for Rights Pakistan Project-II10 minutes ago
-
DHO Hyderabad urges collective efforts for polio eradication2 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti inaugurates 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan2 minutes ago
-
Air quality in Lahore remains hazardous2 minutes ago
-
Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to work for national interest2 minutes ago
-
Sindh PAC for steps to recover Water Board's dues5 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to alleviate poverty, flush out terrorism: Member National Assembly of Pakistan Musli ..2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt cracks down on pollution2 minutes ago
-
AC visits Mach Bazaar to ensure quality of edible items2 minutes ago
-
PTI’s provincial government accused of suppressing opposition protests1 minute ago