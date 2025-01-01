Sindh Assembly summoned on January 03

The Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Department, Sindh has notified that the Acting Governor of Sindh, Awais Qadir Shah hereby summon the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on January 03, 2025 at 03 p.m, at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi

This was stated in a statement on Wednesday.