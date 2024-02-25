Sindh Assembly To Elect Leader Of House Tomorrow
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2024 | 10:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) The Sindh Assembly will elect its Leader of the House on Monday (February 26), for which Sayed Murad Ali Shah of the Pakistan People's Party (PPPP) and Ali Khursheedi of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan will be the contesting candidates.
Sindh Assembly has been in session since February 24, and on the first day, 147 members out of 168 took the oath as MPAs. As per schedule, the election for Speaker and Deputy Speaker was held on Sunday (February 25).
Sayed Awais Qadir Shah and Anthony Naveed of the Pakistan People's Party were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively, by securing 111 votes each. MQM-PS candidates Sofia Shah and Rashid Khan secured only 36 votes each, while nine members of the Suni Itehad Council and one of the Jamaat-e-Islami did not take part in the voting process.
As many as 158 members of the provincial assembly were present in the PA session on Sunday.
Of them, 147 took part in voting for the election of the Speaker and the Deputy Speaker of the House, while 10 members abstained.
Outgoing Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani chaired the session and conducted the Speaker's election as per the Rules of the business of the Sindh Assembly. After taking the oath as Speaker, Sayed Awais Qadir Shah took over charge of the House and chaired the session.
The newly elected Speaker conducted a session and supervised the process of electing the Deputy Speaker. As per the schedule of the Assembly Secretariat, the nomination papers have been submitted by interested candidates, and after scrutiny, a list of contrasting candidates will be issued by the Assembly Secretary later in the evening. The election of the Leader of the House (Chief Minister) will be held in the Sindh Assembly on Monday at about 11 am.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
2-day Sindh Art Exhibition concludes at Mehran Arts Council2 minutes ago
-
DPO takes action on aerial firing12 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start on Monday12 minutes ago
-
Police arrested 12 suspects, weapons, drugs recovered22 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Barat observed with religious zeal in northern Sindh22 minutes ago
-
Rickshaw driver found dead in water channel42 minutes ago
-
Bid to smuggle narcotics foiled, two held42 minutes ago
-
None political party contacted JUIF in KP: Jalil Jan42 minutes ago
-
Syed Awais Shah, Anthony Naveed voted as Speaker, Deputy Speaker42 minutes ago
-
Drosh police arrest Afghan refugee for fake CNIC52 minutes ago
-
Kite-flying: Lahore police registered 425 cases in 2 months52 minutes ago
-
3 held in two different murder charges1 hour ago