Sindh Assembly To Meet On Feb 17

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2025 | 08:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) The Governor of Sindh has in exercise of the powers conferred under clause (a) of Article 109 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 summoned the Provincial Assembly of Sindh to meet on February 17, at 11.00 a.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.

