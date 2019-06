(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :The Acting Speaker of Sindh Assembly on Tuesday summoned the Sindh Assembly to meet on June 12 at 2 pm, in the Sindh Assembly Building here.

The acting speaker has summoned the Assembly's session in exercise ofpowers conferred upon her by clause (3) of Article 54 read with Article 127 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, said a statement.