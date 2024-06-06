Open Menu

Sindh Assembly To Meet On June 7

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM

The Governor of Sindh has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on June 07, at 3:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Governor of Sindh has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on June 07, at 3:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.

This was announced in a statement on Thursday.

