Sindh Assembly To Meet On June 7
Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 10:21 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The Governor of Sindh has summoned the Provincial Assembly to meet on June 07, at 3:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly Building, Karachi.
This was announced in a statement on Thursday.
