Sindh Assembly To Meet On Monday

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2022 | 06:50 PM

The Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani has summoned the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh to meet on Monday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly building

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2022 ) :The Acting Governor Sindh Agha Siraj Durrani has summoned the Provincial Assembly (PA) of Sindh to meet on Monday, June 13 at 4:00 p.m. at the Sindh Assembly building.

This has been notified by the Sindh Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution department here on Friday.

More Stories From Pakistan

