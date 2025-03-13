Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Unanimously Passed Resolution Against Constructions Of Canals On Indus River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 11:40 PM

Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution against constructions of canal on Indus river and demanded of the federal government to immediate halt the plan related to construction of Cholistan and any other means on Indus river system

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Sindh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution against constructions of canal on Indus river and demanded of the Federal government to immediate halt the plan related to construction of Cholistan and any other means on Indus river system.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah moved the resolution in the house which after deliberations of the members belonging to treasury and opposition benches, unanimously passed.

The chief minister delivered a passionate address at the Sindh Assembly, reaffirming Sindh's historical rights over the Indus River and expressing concerns about the diversion of its waters to other regions.

He emphasised that Sindh has consistently maintained its stance on water distribution.

CM Murad Ali Shah provided a detailed historical perspective on the development of river systems in the subcontinent, highlighting Sindh's longstanding reliance on these waters for agriculture.

“Sindh's people have a rightful claim over these rivers,” he said and added that water cannot be taken without the permission of those who have lived alongside these rivers for centuries. “This is a globally accepted principle,” he asserted.

With rising concerns over water scarcity, the CM urged all stakeholders to adhere to the historic agreements and ensure a fair distribution of water, keeping in mind the rights of Sindh's people.

Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Ali Khursheedi, Jamaat-e-Islami member Muhammad Farooq, Suni Itehad Council member Sajad Soomro, Shabir Qureshi, provincial ministers Azra Pechohu, Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Muhammad Bux Mahar, MPAs Nisar Khuhro, Nadir Magsi, Agha Siraj Durani, Sabir Qaimkhani and others also spoke on the resolution.

