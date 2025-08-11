Open Menu

Sindh Assembly Unanimously Passes “National Minorities Day” Resolution

Faizan Hashmi Published August 11, 2025 | 07:28 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) A special session of the Sindh Assembly was held here on Monday to mark the “National Minorities Day” in which all other legislative proceedings were deferred. In special session, the House also unanimously passed the National Minorities Day resolution.

The session which was held at the Old Assembly Hall and Deputy Speaker Anthony Naveed tabled a resolution for National Minorities Day.

Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, while presiding over the session, spoke about Quaid-e-Azam’s historic speech of 11 August 1947.

Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, addressed the House in support of the resolution and hoisted the national flag at the Old Assembly House.

Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Minister for Home & Law Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar, Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi, and minority members expressed support for the resolution.

At the prorogation of the session, Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, Deputy Speaker, members of the Assembly, minority representatives, women parliamentarians, and members of civil society cut a cake.

The cake-cutting ceremony was held to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence anniversary and the joy of National Minorities Day.

