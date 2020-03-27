Sindh- Balochistan border seals

The Sindh-Balochistan border was sealed on Thursday night to control the spread of coronavirus

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The Sindh-Balochistan border was sealed on Thursday night to control the spread of coronavirus.

According to Kashmor SSP, Asad Raza, the Sindh border with Balochistan has been sealed and a large contingent of police deployed while vehicles going to Sindh and Punjab have also been stopped at different places.

It is mention over here, there is a lockdown in all the four provinces besides Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to curb the spread of coronavirus across the country. Inter-city transport between the provinces is also suspended. A nationwide train service has also been suspended till March 31 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan.