Sindh, Balochistan Chief Ministers Call On PPP Chairman

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM

Sindh, Balochistan Chief Ministers call on PPP Chairman

Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh called on the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh called on the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Monday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by the Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan about the performance of their governments and administrative issues of their respective provinces.

The Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti also briefed Bilawal about the security situation of Balochistan and the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed about the ongoing development projects in the province.

The PPP Chairman directed them to make all possible measures to solve the problems of the people of Sindh and Balochistan.

