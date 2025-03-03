Sindh, Balochistan Chief Ministers Call On PPP Chairman
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2025 | 11:02 PM
Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh called on the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2025) Chief Ministers of Balochistan and Sindh called on the Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party(PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House here on Monday.
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was briefed by the Chief Ministers of Sindh and Balochistan about the performance of their governments and administrative issues of their respective provinces.
The Chief Minister of Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti also briefed Bilawal about the security situation of Balochistan and the Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah briefed about the ongoing development projects in the province.
The PPP Chairman directed them to make all possible measures to solve the problems of the people of Sindh and Balochistan.
Recent Stories
Europe's Ariane 6 rocket launch postponed due to 'anomaly'
At least 25 dead in another Bolivia bus crash
Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases
Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza
European defence stocks soar as govts ramp up military spend
WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding
Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representa ..
European defence stocks soar as govts up military spend
Japanese judge Yuji Iwasawa elected new ICJ president: court
Trump to pitch Congress on radical government overhaul
One dead, several hurt as car hits crowd in German city: police
Few European allies meet 3% defence spending mark
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pest Warning Wing issues alert regarding wheat diseases9 seconds ago
-
Pakistan condemns Israeli action to block humanitarian aid from entering Gaza7 minutes ago
-
WASA on alert to cope with urban flooding6 minutes ago
-
Special Committee on Gender Mainstreaming calls for women's increased representation in public secto ..6 minutes ago
-
NBF condoles demise of Asghar Abid4 minutes ago
-
Couple arrested for smuggling hashish4 minutes ago
-
Workers deplore non-payment of salaries, pensions4 minutes ago
-
Secretary Petroleum conducts On-Ground review of low gas pressure complaints4 minutes ago
-
Three robbers arrested after shootout with police in Hassan Abdal4 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador hosts Iftar dinner, strengthening Pakistan-Saudi ties4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Luxembourg officials discuss ties4 minutes ago
-
AIG Investigations holds Khuli Kachehri to address public grievances4 minutes ago