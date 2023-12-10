Open Menu

Sindh, Balochistan Governors Discuss Inter-provincial Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2023 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Balochistan Governor Abdul Wali Kakar called on the Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori at Governor House here on Saturday

They discussed enhancing inter-provincial cooperation, exchange of delegations, and other issues of mutual interests.

The Sindh Governor said that the cooperation in the fields of education, health and other sectors would benefit the people.

The Balochistan Governor, on the occasion, lauded the people-friendly steps of the Sindh Governor.

