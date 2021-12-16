UrduPoint.com

Sindh, Balochistan Irrigation Ministers Discuss Water Issues

Sumaira FH 16 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:49 PM

Sindh, Balochistan irrigation ministers discuss water issues

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Department Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Department Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office here on Thursday.

The both discussed about the matters related to water, Khirthar Canal, Pat Feeder Canal and other issues in detail in the meeting, said a statement.

During the meeting, Jam Khan Shoro and Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri agreed upon to resolve the water issues between Sindh and Balochistan through mutual consultation and dialogue.

On this, Jam Khan Shoro directed to the secretary irrigation department, Suhail Ahmed Qureshi for taking drastic measures for the early solutions of water related issues with Balochistan province.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Water

Recent Stories

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovatio ..

Mariam Almheiri highlights importance of innovation in sustainable development a ..

20 minutes ago
 Iran Sends US 12-Point Project in Response to Wash ..

Iran Sends US 12-Point Project in Response to Washington's Proposals - Reports

13 seconds ago
 Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Pun ..

Dense smog/fog likely to engulf plain areas of Punjab:PMD

15 seconds ago
 AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

AQU celebrates the World Arabic Language Day

20 minutes ago
 COVID-19 Pandemic Making More Americans Want to Le ..

COVID-19 Pandemic Making More Americans Want to Leave Inner Cities for Suburbs - ..

18 seconds ago
 Glowing tributes paid to APS Martyrs in Tando Muha ..

Glowing tributes paid to APS Martyrs in Tando Muhammad Khan

19 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.