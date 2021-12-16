Sindh, Balochistan irrigation ministers discuss water issues

Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Department Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office here on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Irrigation Department Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri called on the Sindh Minister for Irrigation Department Jam Khan Shoro at his office here on Thursday.

The both discussed about the matters related to water, Khirthar Canal, Pat Feeder Canal and other issues in detail in the meeting, said a statement.

During the meeting, Jam Khan Shoro and Mir Muhammad Khan Lehri agreed upon to resolve the water issues between Sindh and Balochistan through mutual consultation and dialogue.

On this, Jam Khan Shoro directed to the secretary irrigation department, Suhail Ahmed Qureshi for taking drastic measures for the early solutions of water related issues with Balochistan province.