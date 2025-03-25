Sindh Bar Council Declares List Of Contesting Candidates For SHCBA
Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2025 | 08:33 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) The Sindh Bar Council (SBC) has declared here on Tuesday the final list of candidates contesting the slots of office bearers and Members Managing Committee of the Sindh High Court Bar Association Hyderabad.
According to the Chairman Election Commission Yasir Arafat Shar, advocates Ishar Ali Lohar, Khuda Bux alias K B Laghari and Muhammad Sachal R Awan were contesting for the seat of President.
For the position of Vice President advocates Muhammad Hassan Chandio and Nisar Ahmed Channa have landed in the electoral fray while advocates Imran Ali Borano, Israr Hussain Chang, Muhammad Suleman Unar and Syed Shahzad Ali Shah are contesting for General Secretary.
Advocates Ghulam Ali Talpur, Nazar Muhammad Paryhar, Sadar Iqbal Panhwar and Zulfiqar Ali Chandio are vying for Joint Secretary and advocates Agha Waqar Ahmed and Zainul-Abedin Sahito for library Secretary.
There will be a face-off among the lawyers Imdad Ali Dahiri, Imtiaz Ahmed Hassan Abro, Mehboob Ali Solangi, Waqar Ali Laghari and Zeeshan Ali Memon for the post of Treasurer.
As many as 12 candidates are running for the MMC slots.The polling will be conducted from 9 am to 5 pm on April 26.
