Sindh Bar Council Issues New Schedule SHCBA's Election

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 09:53 PM

Sindh Bar Council issues new schedule SHCBA's election

The Sindh Bar Council has issued the new schedule of Sindh High Court Bar Association's (SHCBA) election here Saturday with the polling slated for March 21

According to the new schedule, the date of election has been extended by 2 weeks from earlier March 7 to March 21.

According to the new schedule, the date of election has been extended by 2 weeks from earlier March 7 to March 21.

The candidates can submit the nomination forms on March 6 and 7 while the scrutiny would be carried out on March 8 and 9 which would be followed by withdrawal of the nomination papers on March 11 and March 12.

The final list of candidates would be displayed on March 14 and the election result would be announced on March 23.

