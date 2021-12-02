UrduPoint.com

Sindh Bar Council Office Bearer Shot Killed, KBA Observes Strike

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:11 AM

Sindh Bar Council office bearer shot killed, KBA observes strike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A Sindh Bar Council office bearer was gunned down by some unidentified armed assailants in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the megalopolis on Wednesday.

According to police, Secretary Sindh Bar Council Irfan Ali Mahar was shot at by some unidentified attackers riding a motorcycle in Block -13, Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.

The victim advocate breathed his last on his way to hospital, informed the rescue officials, who shifted him to hospital.

SSP East Qamar Raza Jiskani said the 45-years-old assassinated lawyer was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Irfan was shot at by two unknown motorcyclists when he was returning home in his car after dropping his daughter at school.

The SSP said Irfan was accompanied by his nephew, at the time of incident, who remained safe in the attack.

Meanwhile, Karachi Bar Association strongly condemned the incident. KBA General Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich demanded of stern action against the culprits. The association also observed the day as a strike and boycotted the court proceedings.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Attack Police Car Court

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.