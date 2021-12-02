Sindh Bar Council office bearer shot killed, KBA observes strike

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :A Sindh Bar Council office bearer was gunned down by some unidentified armed assailants in Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the megalopolis on Wednesday.

According to police, Secretary Sindh Bar Council Irfan Ali Mahar was shot at by some unidentified attackers riding a motorcycle in Block -13, Gulistan-e-Jauhar area of the city.

The victim advocate breathed his last on his way to hospital, informed the rescue officials, who shifted him to hospital.

SSP East Qamar Raza Jiskani said the 45-years-old assassinated lawyer was a resident of Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

Irfan was shot at by two unknown motorcyclists when he was returning home in his car after dropping his daughter at school.

The SSP said Irfan was accompanied by his nephew, at the time of incident, who remained safe in the attack.

Meanwhile, Karachi Bar Association strongly condemned the incident. KBA General Secretary Amir Nawaz Warraich demanded of stern action against the culprits. The association also observed the day as a strike and boycotted the court proceedings.