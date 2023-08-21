Open Menu

Sindh Baseball Association Felicitates Junaid Ali Shah As Caretaker Sports Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2023 | 07:29 PM

The President Sindh Baseball Association President Engr.Muhammad Mohsin Khan, Vice President Aisha Irum, Secretary Parwaz Ahmad Sheikh, treasurer Nadeem Zaheer, Head Coach Aamir Saleem others have felicitated Chairman Sindh Olympic Association Syed Junaid Ali Shah on becoming Caretaker Minister of Sports ,Youth Affairs and Culture

According to a press release issued on Monday,they expressed best compliments on behalf of the Sindh Baseball Association and all divisions and hoped that the caretaker Minister would patronize baseball, the most popular sport of Pakistan besides other sports.

They said that Syed Junaid Ali Shah has always tried to promote sports.

He has taken oath as Minister of Sports, Youth Affairs and Culture in the Caretaker Cabinet thus completing the hat trick of becoming Caretaker Minister in the Sindh Government.

He has served in the Sindh Cabinet as Health Minister and Sports Minister in the past as well.

