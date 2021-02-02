Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday accused Sindh chief minister and his team for allegedly involved in corruption because of that Sindh was bearing huge losses

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :Opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh Tuesday accused Sindh chief minister and his team for allegedly involved in corruption because of that Sindh was bearing huge losses.

Addressing a presser here at the Hyderabad Press Club, he said all corrupt elements would be sent behind the bars as Prime Minister Imran Khan had vowed not to give national reconciliation ordinance to any one.

Haleem said the provincial government had not made any standing committee chairman from the opposition benches which was an unconstitutional act.

He said the 'Roshan Sindh' programme worth billions of rupees had drowned Sindh into the darkness.

He said the law and order situation in Sindh had deteriorated as people in Shikarpur, Kandhkot and Sukkur districts could not travel after the sunset.

The opposition would soon release white paper regarding the Sindh chief minister's corruption who had posted his favourite officers on key positions for the vested interests, Haleem said adding the inspector general Sindh was not authorised to take decisions as Superintendent of Police Farukh Bashir was a defacto inspector general of Sindh.

He said, "We visited a school whether the students' classes resumed after a long break in the wake of COVID-19 second wave, but instead of students we found buffaloes in the classes." He said Saeed Ghani should be given an award that now buffaloes were being schooling in Sindh. He also termed Bilawal Bhutto Zardari an inept leader of his inept team.

He said the Pakistan Peoples Party spokesmen were now free from the Pakistan Democratic Movement and they should focus on the basic issues of public in a bid to provide them a sigh of relief. He proposed to hold corrupt elements in government accountable for the good governance in the province.

He lamented that in Khairpur, police detained a bride and bridegroom and during detention, the bridegroom lost his life due to police torture as his family was not able to give bribe to the police.

He said the Sindh government had made the province a police state and the corrupt police officers were again given postings and promotions.

The opposition leader opined that it was high time for the people of Sindh to decide their own fate whether they liked to suffer more or wanted to get rid of the incumbent corrupt and incompetent provincial government.

Haleem said the Sindh government during the last 13 years had spent Rs7,088 billion, out of the above amount, only Rs1,600 billion were spent on development works while Rs1,200 billion went to the pockets of the corruption mafia which had categorically been mentioned in auditor general's report.

He said had this amount been spent on public welfare, Sindh, today, would be a developed province.

He said in Sindh there were no basic facilities like education and health and even ambulance service was not being provided to the people. He said the government was getting laws passed from the Sindh Assembly to benefit the corrupt people.

He said a person specific law was passed to give promotion to the chief minister's brother-in-law Aijaz Shah and their front-man Bachal Rahopoto had been promoted on favouritism.

He said under the E&D Rule corruption mafia should be wiped out from Sindh but the present government was promoting corrupt officers.

Haleem said the chief minister had posted grade-15 officers as district accounts officers, most of them belonging to Bajari and Rahopoto communities.

He said Murad Ali Shah had proved to be the most inefficient chief minister in the history of Sindh. "We are waiting for the orders of Prime Minister Imran Khan for tabling 'no confidence motion' against the Sindh chief minister as 50 members of the ruling PPP are with us," he added.

He expressed the hope that the people would witness a change in Sindh soon.