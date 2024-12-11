Sindh Becomes First Province To Launch Sindh Senior Citizen Card
Muhammad Irfan Published December 11, 2024 | 04:50 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) "Sindh is the first province to issue the Sindh Senior Citizen Card, which will facilitate senior citizens with medical facilities, ease in travel and other basic amenities," stated Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur, Minister for Social Welfare Department, at the official signing ceremony held here on Wednesday.
The Social Welfare Department Sindh, in collaboration with NADRA, has initiated this groundbreaking program to support the elderly population of the province.
According to NADRA’s data, the Sindh Senior Citizen Card will benefit 3.7 million citizens aged 60 and above, offering improved access to healthcare, travel conveniences and other civic services.
Previously known as the Azadi Card, the initiative has been rebranded to reflect the government's commitment to enhancing the dignity and well-being of senior citizens.
The ceremony was graced by key officials, including Mir Tarique Ali Khan Talpur, Minister for Social Welfare Department, Parwez Ahmed Seehar, Secretary Social Welfare Department, Athar Hussain Mirani, Director General Social Welfare Department, Ehtesham Shahid, Director General NADRA Karachi and Junaid Shaukat, Program Manager.
Addressing the gathering, Minister Talpur highlighted the significance of the initiative and said Sindh Senior Citizen Card is a reflection of our commitment to ensuring the welfare of our elderly population. This initiative provides them with the respect and care they deserve, enabling easier access to essential services.
DG NADRA Karachi Ehtesham Shahid expressed NADRA’s dedication to the cause, stating "We are honored to partner with the Social Welfare Department Sindh. The Sindh Senior Citizen Card will significantly ease access to various services for our senior citizens, who have long contributed to society."
