Sindh begins coronavirus screening in 12 districts

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :The Sindh Health Department on the directives of Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho has started Coronavirus Screening in 12 districts of the province.

The process of the screening has been commenced from today which would be completed in three phases during the current week, said a communique here on Monday.

Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the decision of the screening was made after increase in the coronavirus cases in the province.

She said that as many as 1950 members of Tableeghi Jamaats would be screened. She said that the number of older people was more in the tableeghi jamaat and their protection from the coronavirus was important as they were easily attacked by it.

The Minister said that 241 individuals would be screened in Hyderabad, 248 Tando-Allahyar,128 Umerkot, 307 Nawabshah, 66 Jamshoro, 105 Tando Mohammed Khan, 222 Dadu, 44 Matiari, 231 Naushero-Feroz,242 Thatta and 105 individuals in Badin would be screened.