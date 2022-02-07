Sindh being equally focused in Kamyab Jawan Program: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said the federal government was giving equal importance to Sindh province in Kamyab Jawan Program

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar on Monday said the Federal government was giving equal importance to Sindh province in Kamyab Jawan Program.

Talking to media here on his arrival at Jinnah International Airport, he said PM Imran Khan had specially directed to pay special attention to the youth of Sindh. Youth of the province had applied in Kamyab Jawan Program in large numbers.

Usman Dar said PPP had been ruling Sindh province since decades but it had done nothing for the masses.

The SAPM said efforts were being made to ensure that the masses of Sindh could also avail benefits from health card.

Usman Dar said government was working to cover the Sindh province in all welfare programs launched by the incumbent government.

To a question about the number of applications received in Kamyab Jawan Program from Sindh, he replied that he would disclose the figures of beneficiaries of Kamyab Jawan Program in Sindh in a news conference on Tuesday.