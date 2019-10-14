UrduPoint.com
Sindh Blessed With Prayers Of Sufi Saints: Governor

Sindh blessed with prayers of Sufi Saints: Governor

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that the Sindh would always remain settled due to the prayers of the Sufis and I consider myself a slave of the saints.

Talking to media after inaugurating a three-day 276th annual Urs of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai by laying a wreath at the Shrine of the Sufi Saint, Imran Ismail said that the construction work of various shrines of the saints in the province was underway.

The Governor Sindh said that Shah Sahib's message was a message of peace and we are following his message.

Replying to a query about MQM, Imran Ismail said that relations with MQM were good and recently he had met Federal Minister Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and shared with him the message of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Regarding the march of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, he said that there was a difference between Maulana and PTI sit-ins, Maulana himself was unaware of sit-in, while there was an effective logic of PTI sit-in. He said that provincial governments should prevent minor children from attending Maulana's sit-in because children were non-political and PTI had no fear of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's protest.

To another question, he replied that it was the responsibility of the provincial governments to maintain law and order in provinces.

MNAs Jai Prakash, Nusrat Wahid, MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Halim Adil Shaikh, Jamal Siddiqui, Ali Aziz, Rabstan Khan, Saeed Afridi, Sidra Imran, Arslan Ghumman and Sindh Secretary Culture Pervaiz Ahmed Sehar, Commissioner Hyderabad Mohammed Abbas Baloch, DIGP Hyderabad Naeem Ahmed Sheikh, Chief Administrator Auqaf Munawar Ali Mehsar, Deputy Commissioner Matiari Ghulam Haider Chandio, SSP Matiari Asif Ahmed Bughio, Assistant Commissioner Halla Abdul Majeed Zahrani were also present.

Earlier, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail offered Fateha at Hazrat Shah Habib's shrine, the father of Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai. He also heard Shah Jo Rag in the premises of the shrine and distributed gifts among poor women.

