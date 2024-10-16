Sindh Boards Adopts IBCC's Proposed Grading System
Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:01 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) proudly announces the successful implementation of the proposed grading formula by Sindh Boards.
According to IBCC on Tuesday, the new grading system was proposed for reporting students’ performance and assigning grades in a standardized way.
The grading scheme has been designed to be more objective, fair, and transparent, and to ensure that grades accurately reflect student learning and achievement.
The new grading system was proposed control the marks inflation and minimize the culture of competition for obtaining maximum marks among students, their parents and institutions in the country.
The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), have already notified the implementation of grading scheme from Annual 2025.
Now Sindh Government has also notified its implementation.
The new grading system, designed by IBCC, emphasizes holistic development and encourages students to focus on the overall understanding of subjects rather than merely chasing high scores.
Dr. Malah, Executive Director, IBCC stated that "The use of 10-point grading system will replace the old mechanism of reporting results with raw marks with grades and thus will prove more valuable for students in the long term, helping them excel not just academically but also in critical thinking and problem-solving skills."
IBCC has extended a formal request to the Governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adopt the same system on the education boards of their provincial jurisdiction.
By doing so, the IBCC envisions bringing all educational boards across the country onto the same page, thereby ensuring uniformity and fairness in assessment standards.
The IBCC believes that nationwide adoption of this grading system will provide a consistent framework that nurtures student potential and prepares them for the challenges of higher education and the global job market.
IBCC encourages collaboration among all provincial education boards to make this reform a reality, as it aligns with Pakistan's goal of developing an education system that fosters innovation, creativity, and lifelong learning.
