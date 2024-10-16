Open Menu

Sindh Boards Adopts IBCC's Proposed Grading System

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 05:01 PM

Sindh boards adopts IBCC's proposed grading system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The Inter Boards Coordination Commission (IBCC) proudly announces the successful implementation of the proposed grading formula by Sindh Boards.

According to IBCC on Tuesday, the new grading system was proposed for reporting students’ performance and assigning grades in a standardized way.

The grading scheme has been designed to be more objective, fair, and transparent, and to ensure that grades accurately reflect student learning and achievement.

The new grading system was proposed control the marks inflation and minimize the culture of competition for obtaining maximum marks among students, their parents and institutions in the country.

The Federal board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Balochistan Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), have already notified the implementation of grading scheme from Annual 2025.

Now Sindh Government has also notified its implementation.

The new grading system, designed by IBCC, emphasizes holistic development and encourages students to focus on the overall understanding of subjects rather than merely chasing high scores.

Dr. Malah, Executive Director, IBCC stated that "The use of 10-point grading system will replace the old mechanism of reporting results with raw marks with grades and thus will prove more valuable for students in the long term, helping them excel not just academically but also in critical thinking and problem-solving skills."

IBCC has extended a formal request to the Governments of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to adopt the same system on the education boards of their provincial jurisdiction.

By doing so, the IBCC envisions bringing all educational boards across the country onto the same page, thereby ensuring uniformity and fairness in assessment standards.

The IBCC believes that nationwide adoption of this grading system will provide a consistent framework that nurtures student potential and prepares them for the challenges of higher education and the global job market.

IBCC encourages collaboration among all provincial education boards to make this reform a reality, as it aligns with Pakistan's goal of developing an education system that fosters innovation, creativity, and lifelong learning.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Punjab Student Job Same BISE FBISE Market All From Government

Recent Stories

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to stren ..

SCO-CHG meeting signs important documents to strengthen economic, trade cooperat ..

50 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Im ..

Khawaja Asif reacts to Jemima’s concerns over Imran Khan’s well-being in jai ..

57 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day ..

Pakistan suffer with fall of Rizwan on second day of Multan Test against England

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 October 2024

8 hours ago
Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

18 hours ago
 ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

ASML shares dive after disappointing Q3 bookings

18 hours ago
 Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking We ..

Sri Lanka level T20 series with record-breaking West Indies win

18 hours ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

18 hours ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

18 hours ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan