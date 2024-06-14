Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

To maintain law and order in the province, the Sindh government has increased the budget for policing by 22 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) To maintain law and order in the province, the Sindh government has increased the budget for policing by 22 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In his budget speech, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the budget for public safety, security, and policing has been set at Rs. 172.39 billion, up from Rs. 143.6 billion last year, marking a 22% increase.

To ensure proper financial management, empowerment, and visibility of expenditures down to the Police Station level, exclusive fund center codes have been allocated to 485 police stations across the province, along with a drawing and disbursement officer (DDO) wise budget of Rs.

3.74 billion.

For the E-tagging of repeat offenders to control street crime, Rs. 600 million has been allocated. Additionally, Rs. 1.5 billion is budgeted for the procurement of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras at 40 Toll Plazas throughout the province to monitor criminal activity.

An investigation allowance has been introduced for all investigation units across Sindh, costing Rs. 938 million. Along with this, 133 new cost centers for DSPs Investigation and Senior Investigation Officers are being created.

Health insurance coverage for police personnel has been allocated Rs. 4.9 billion.