Open Menu

Sindh Boosts Policing Budget By 22% To Enhance Law And Order

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 07:59 PM

Sindh boosts policing budget by 22% to enhance law and order

To maintain law and order in the province, the Sindh government has increased the budget for policing by 22 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) To maintain law and order in the province, the Sindh government has increased the budget for policing by 22 percent for the fiscal year 2024-25.

In his budget speech, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced that the budget for public safety, security, and policing has been set at Rs. 172.39 billion, up from Rs. 143.6 billion last year, marking a 22% increase.

To ensure proper financial management, empowerment, and visibility of expenditures down to the Police Station level, exclusive fund center codes have been allocated to 485 police stations across the province, along with a drawing and disbursement officer (DDO) wise budget of Rs.

3.74 billion.

For the E-tagging of repeat offenders to control street crime, Rs. 600 million has been allocated. Additionally, Rs. 1.5 billion is budgeted for the procurement of Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) Cameras at 40 Toll Plazas throughout the province to monitor criminal activity.

An investigation allowance has been introduced for all investigation units across Sindh, costing Rs. 938 million. Along with this, 133 new cost centers for DSPs Investigation and Senior Investigation Officers are being created.

Health insurance coverage for police personnel has been allocated Rs. 4.9 billion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Police Law And Order Police Station Budget Criminals Murad Ali Shah All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordina ..

Prosecutor General Office says to enhance coordination with Lahore Police

6 minutes ago
 Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for spo ..

Sindh government allocates Rs. 800 Million for sports in FY 2024-25

6 minutes ago
 Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital tre ..

Punjab govt steps up efforts for safe hospital treatments

6 minutes ago
 KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIK ..

KP Halal Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

6 minutes ago
 Mid-career management course delegation pays visit ..

Mid-career management course delegation pays visit to CPO

6 minutes ago
 District administration chalks out cleanliness pla ..

District administration chalks out cleanliness plan to keep city clean on Eid

6 minutes ago
Coordination among federal, provincial departments ..

Coordination among federal, provincial departments vital to mitigate heatwaves, ..

6 minutes ago
 Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depict ..

Sindh allocates Rs454 billion for education depicting 36% increase

13 minutes ago
 Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin diseas ..

Agriculture minister inaugurates lumpy skin disease vaccine

13 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

6 minutes ago
 SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climat ..

SAU, FAO sign agreement to train farmers in climate resilient agriculture, moder ..

13 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion developme ..

Sindh Govt presents Rs 3.056.27 trillion development, social protection-oriented ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan