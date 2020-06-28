Sindh budget 2020-21 not an ideal budget but a better one: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah referring to the recently presented budget of the Sindh government on Sunday said that although it was not an ideal budget, but Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah prepared and presented it as better as he could.

He made the remarks while addressing a press conference here, said a statement.

Sindh Minister for education and Labor Saeed Ghani and Sindh Minister for Energy Imtiaz Ahmed Shaikh were also present during the press conference.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that there was no doubt that the recent budget of Sindh had given priority to the health sector over all other sectors, but apart from that considering the serious problems faced by the farmers, small landowners, and people running small businesses a considerable amount had been set aside in the budget.

Critics might not be aware of this, but the Sindh provincial government had also allocated a large portion of the budget to Karachi, he added.

The minister said that the Sindh government was working on various projects regarding water and it was the promise of the provincial government that improvements would be made in that regard soon.

Talking about the recent decision of the Supreme Court regarding the purchase of luxury vehicles, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government had already decided that this year, due to the situation arising after the spread of the Coronavirus, no new car would be purchased.

If there was a great need, vehicles would be procured for the security personnel working in the field or as and when required for the eradication of locusts, he added.

He said that every decision of the Supreme Court would be implemented, adding that, the Sindh government had no plans to buy luxury vehicles in the budget.

Speaking on the occasion, Sindh Minister for Education and Labor Saeed Ghani said that no government other than the Sindh government, had increased the salaries of laborers and government employees in the budget. He said that projects worth billions of rupees had been signed to improve Karachi's infrastructure as well as water and sewerage system.