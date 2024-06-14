Sindh Budget 2024-25 Proposes Revising Rates Of Excise Taxes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 11:27 PM
Sindh government, in the Budget 2024-25, proposed to revise different taxes and cess collected by Excise and Taxation department under a resource mobilization plan
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Sindh government, in the Budget 2024-25, proposed to revise different taxes and cess collected by Excise and Taxation department under a resource mobilization plan.
The Sindh Chief Minister, Syed Murad Ali Shah, in his budget speech, informed the house that the Resource Mobilization proposals were expected to generate revenue of Rs35,900 million annually.
“Our efforts are focused on taxing the affluent class. We have proposed enhancing the Luxury Tax of different values from Rs150,000 to Rs450,000 on imported cars of different engine capacity ranging from 1500 CC to 3000 CC.
Besides, the amounts of Transfer Fee for different vehicles of capacity ranging from 800 CC to 2001 CC and the existing rates were proposed to be increased within the range of Rs500 to Rs5000.
The government has proposed to revise the rate of Infrastructure Development Cess from current 1.2% to 1.8% and the rate of Professional Tax from Rs500 to Rs2,000.
It was further proposed in the budget 2024-25 that Professional Tax on all petrol Pumps and CNG Stations to be increased from Rs5,000 to Rs20,000.
Recent Stories
Trump turns 78 -- and age is increasingly an issue
Putin says Ukraine must withdraw troops to start peace talks
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory
NEPRA approves increase of Rs5.72 per unit in tariff for electricity
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha
French left vows 'total break' with Macron policies
Pakistan Embassy in The Hague hosts reception to celebrate National Day
Niger scraps immunity of deposed president Bazoum
Million-plus take part in Hajj pilgrimage under shadow of Gaza war
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate
Serbian court approves extradition of Belarusian journalist
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PEMRA asks BOL TV to submit complainants’ details19 seconds ago
-
DC announces mega sports event as young athletes gear up for glory21 seconds ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding arrangements for Eid-ul-Azha10 minutes ago
-
FIA seizes 2000 kg of prohibited Monosodium Glutamate22 minutes ago
-
PM announces to reduce petrol price by Rs 10.20 per liter20 minutes ago
-
One-day capacity building training for BFA officials concluded20 minutes ago
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen45 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha47 minutes ago
-
BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti51 minutes ago
-
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz47 minutes ago
-
District admin warns transporters for overcharging47 minutes ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-2547 minutes ago