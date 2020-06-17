UrduPoint.com
Sindh Budget For Next Fiscal Year To Be Presented Today

Sindh budget for next fiscal year to be presented today

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah who also holds portfolio of Finance Minister will present the budget in provincial assembly while the size of total budget will be Rs. 1220, with no new tax proposal the next fiscal year.  

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 17th, 2020) Sindh budget for the next fiscal year will be presented in the Provincial Assembly in Karachi today (Wednesday).

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who is also Provincial Finance Minister, will present the budget proposals.

Budget session of the Provincial Assembly will be virtual and it is expected that 75 per cent of members will attend the session through video link.

In the provincial budget, the Sindh government suggested increase in the perks and privileges of government employees while decision about their salaries would also be done by the provincial cabinet.

For Coronavirus response, Rs 5 billion would be allocated while Rs 5.1 billion budget would be allocated for for NICVD. Special grant of Rs 5 billion for SIUT was fixed while no project for transportation was included in the budget.

Under the new budget, Rs 10 billion was allocated for new schemes in provincial health department and more than Rs 21 billion were allocated for education. For law order, prison department and many other sectors, the provincial government cut down its annual budget.

The size of the total budget for the provincial government would be Rs 1220 billion.

